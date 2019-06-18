1 / 6

Autistic spectrum disorder is neurological disability that usually becomes visible during the first 3 years of a person’s life. Affecting the normal brain function, it hinders in the development of communication and social interaction skill of a child. Autistic spectrum disorder is characterized by symptoms like difficulty in making eye contact, not able to communicate, inability to recognize faces, difficulty in empathizing with others, having obsessions etc. This complex neurological disorder has no single cause. Scientists believe that genetics and environmental factors like viral infections, medications, air pollutants etc. play a significant role in its occurrence. Some of the factors like parent’s age, preterm birth, child’s sex, family history etc. can potentially increase a child’s chances of developing autistic spectrum disorder. Sadly, there is no way to prevent or treat this disorder, but proper management can help autistic children live well in society. If the symptoms are not addressed in an early age properly, autistic spectrum disorder may lead to certain complications. Here we tell you about them.