A painful condition like arthritis can be delayed with dietary interventions. Studies have shown that an ideal meal including raw or moderately cooked vegetables (lots of greens, legumes), with addition of spices like turmeric and ginger, seasonal fruits, probiotic yoghurt, all of which are good sources of natural antioxidants and deliver anti-inflammatory effects, can be excellent to delay arthritis. This is an anti-inflammatory food chart that may aid in reducing signs and symptoms of arthritis. This may not cure the condition, but an effective incorporation of these food items in the daily food plan may help to reduce their disease activity, delay disease progression, and reduce joint damage, and eventually a decreased dose of drugs administered for therapeutic treatment of patients.