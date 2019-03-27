1 / 5

You may suffer from lupus if your immune system tends to become hyperactive and attacks normal and those healthy tissues. The immune system generates proteins known as antibodies to deal with viruses and bacteria. Moreover, one's immune system will not be able to differentiate between antigens (which is a substance capable of inducing a specific immune response) and healthy tissue owing to lupus. Lupus impacts your skin, joints, brain, lungs, kidneys, blood vessels and heart and manifests itself through inflammation. Chronic infections, stress and certain medications can lead to lupus. So, to tackle it is the need of the hour. There are different types of lupus the most common being systemic lupus erythematosus. It affects your entire body. The other types include discoid lupus erythematosus, which only has a dermatological impact, subacute cutaneous lupus erythematosus, that leads to skin lesions and neonatal lupus. While consulting a doctor for proper treatment regimen is a must, these natural solutions will help you control the symptoms.