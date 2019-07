1 / 6

Diabetes is also known as a silent killer. This is because there are no visible signs to warn us of this disorder. It is usually diagnosed when a patient visits a doctor for another condition like a wound that is not healing, blurry vision or difficulty in hearing. It is very difficult for a normal person to make out if they are diabetic or not because they usually don’t know what to look out for. This is deadly condition, which can affect every organ of your body. Higher sugar levels have a negative impact on all aspects of your life. Even a healthy person can develop diabetes. So, everyone should get themselves checked at regular intervals for diabetes. Here, we help you to watch out for certain signs, which might hint that you or your close one might be diabetic.