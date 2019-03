1 / 5

One of the most common types of mental disorders, depression affects around 340 million people worldwide. It can affect people of any age group, social class, and cultures. Also, it is common in women than men. If you are suffering from depression, symptoms like sullen mood, feeling of hopelessness, guilt, change in appetite, inability to concentrate, lack of energy, and change in sleep pattern will persist. Usually, depression is triggered by a loss or other sad events and then grows out of proportion to the situation, persists longer than appropriate and affects your emotional health. Luckily there are both clinical and natural ways available to treat this mental condition. Read on to know them well.