Anxiety sets in when a normal emotion of worry, fear or nervousness goes overboard and becomes a hurdle in your daily life. It is a normal reaction to stress and might be helpful in some situations. But, when it starts to hinder your day to day life then it’s a sign that you have anxiety disorder. There are mainly five type of anxiety disorders. These are generalised disorder, social anxiety disorder, obsessive compulsive disorder, panic disorder and post-traumatic disorder. Anxiety varies from person to person. You might get butterflies in your stomach or a racing heartbeat. Some might experience nightmares while others may not be able to sleep well. It becomes difficult for people to concentrate and control their thoughts. You might start avoiding situations and places to prevent these feelings. You must consult a doctor if you experience any of these symptoms. Here, we give a few tips to help you deal with this disorder.