Alzheimer’s disease is a neurodegenerative disorder that kills the brain cells of the patient which leads to memory loss and cognitive decline. It is a common problem faced by the elderly population. There is still no treatment available for this condition, however, you can manage its symptoms with the help of medicines such as galantamine, donepezil and rivastigmine. To diagnose this condition, your doctor may opt for blood tests, brain imaging tests like MRI and CT scan. In a study conducted at the University of East Anglia’s Norwich Medical School, the researchers noted that a new interactive video game called Sea Hero Quest can be used to detect Alzheimer’s disease even before a patient shows any symptoms of this neurological disorder. While we wait for the study to be conducted on a large scale, here, we tell you about the early signs and symptoms of Alzheimer’s.