According to experts, inflammation can be related to everything, starting from skin conditions to allergies, headaches, very painful menstruation and chronic diseases. Explaining the causes resulting in chronic inflammation doctors blame inappropriate diet rich in refined sugars, gluten, diary and hydrogenated oils, gut health related disorders, stress, environmental toxins, inadequate or no sleep and sedentary lifestyle. Bringing some changes to diet and eating what you should eat during inflammation prepare your body to fight the chronic disorder. Here is all that you should eat to reduce inflammation.