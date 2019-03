1 / 4

: Mathematics is a challenging subject. Many of us must have experienced anxiety,apprehension, tension or discomfort while solving a math problem. Now, according to researchers from the University of Cambridge, maths anxiety is visible more in girls than boys. Children studying in primary school were confused owing to different tecahing methods. Whereas, secondary students commented on poor interpersonal relations with their math teachers. According to secondary students, the transition from primary to secondary school had been a reason of maths anxiety, as they were unable to cope.