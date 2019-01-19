1 / 5

Human Immunodeficiency Virus (HIV) impacts your immune system which acts as your body guard fighting infections and diseases. And, when this virus succeeds destroying your immune system, you will soon be affected with a deadly disease known as Acquired Immunodeficiency Syndrome (AIDS). According to different statistics, IV/ AIDS has killed more than 25 million people in the past 3 decades. And currently, approximately 34 million people are living with HIV infection. It is advisable to prevent the cause of an infection or disease rather than looking for its treatment options. To prevent HIV, you firstly need to know about factors increasing its risks. This is because lack of knowledge about risk factors and transmission of HIV is one of the main reasons why HIV/AIDS is so widespread today. Forget about people living in remote areas or those who are illiterate because educated population also seem equally illiterate when it comes to HIV. Therefore, here we help you with the risk factors of HIV to stay away from it.