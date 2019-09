1 / 6

Cocaine is derived from the Erythroxylon coca plant. This plant is mostly found in south America. In earlier days, people used to chew on the leaves of the plant for its stimulating effects. Nowadays, it is snorted, smoked, inhaled and injected into the veins. Cocaine or coke is a recreational drug, which stimulates the secretion of the ‘feel good’ hormones, dopamine and serotonin. This substance is used as a numbing agent in many surgeries. It is highly addictive and can be very dangerous for health, both physical and mental. It has been associated with strokes, lung problems, sleeping disorders, blood infection and cardiac deaths. Let us take a look at some of the health complications that may arise from cocaine use.