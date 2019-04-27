1 / 5

Recently, doctors have found that azelaic acid, which is derived from yeast in wheat, rye, and barley, is probably the best ingredient for acne treatment. It is an exfoliant and has antibacterial properties that help it keeping the acne causing bacteria under control and calm inflammation and redness. Acne is an inflammatory skin condition that causes pimples or spots on your body. Commonly affecting people during puberty, acne occurs when your hair follicles become plugged with oil and dead skin cells. Then, the plug gets infected with bacteria and leads to swelling. Some of the common types of acne are pimples, blackheads, whiteheads etc. Commonly, factors like stress, rise in androgen levels, or certain bacteria triggers acne. Luckily, there are treatment options available for this condition. For mild acne, over-the-counter medications can be used. However, for moderate to severe acne, your dermatologist may prescribe you a stronger gel or cream, an oral or topical antibiotic, or injections. If you want to treat this condition naturally, here we tell you about 4 essential oils that can be of help.