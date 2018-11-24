1 / 5

Have you heard of tennis elbow or golfer's elbow or pitcher's shoulder or swimmer's shoulder or jumper's knee? Let's not confuse them with sports, although most of them bear a sports related prefix. These are different forms of tendinitis - an inflammation or irritation of tendons, the fibrous cords attaching our muscles to bones. Not just those who are into the world of sports, but several others are affected by these forms of tendinitis. In case you are experiencing a dull ache, specifically while moving the affected limb or joint, tenderness of the troubled area and mild swelling, try out these home remedies before knocking your doctor. Tendinitis is a condition that mostly demands self-care and you can get away with your pain easily. Here are the top home remedies for tendinitis cure.