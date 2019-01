1 / 9

Jaundice is an easily recognisable disease which occurs due to elevated levels of bilirubin, a byproduct of red blood cells. When a person gets affected with jaundice, his/her skin and eye colour changes and becomes yellow. Notably, hepatitis, an illness of liver happens to be the most common cause of jaundice. Sadly, there is no diet that can bring your escalated bilirubin levels down. However, there are few healthy herbs like neem, sugarcane, tomato, lemon, spinach, radish leaves, and papaya leaves, that can promote liver function, may be effective in controlling it.