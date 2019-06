1 / 7

Being over with sex does not mean that it’s time for you to turn off the lights and go to bed. Maintaining cleanliness and hygiene of your body is important and it is especially so for your private areas just after having sex. Sex is still a taboo subject for many but post sex hygiene for women is a topic that needs to be addressed as failing to keep your genitals clean can lead to numerous diseases and infections which can sometimes even be life threatening. It is hence important to keep yourself clean and sanitized to not only prevent diseases but also keep your partner from getting turned off due to poor vaginal health. So if you have neglected it till now it is high time for you to take some measures to keep yourself healthy. Here are some post sex hygiene habits every woman should inculcate.