Blood pressure is the force that moves blood through our circulatory system. It is significant as blood pressure helps in the circulation of oxygen and nutrients in the body through arteries. The blood is able to flow in the body due to a difference in the pressure at the start of the journey from the heart and at the end of its journey. Arteries affect blood pressure. Its constriction can increase the pressure and its elastic nature can do the opposite. Measure by a sphygmomanometer, blood pressure is considered as normal when it is below 120 mm Hg systolic and 80 mm Hg diastolic. According to a recent study published in the journal Psychosomatic Medicine, disrupted sleep and its duration are linked to an increase in blood pressure. There are various other factors including age, race, family history, tobacco, too much salt intake, alcohol consumption, stress etc. that can increase your risk of developing high blood pressure. If left untreated, it can lead to other problems like heart attack, stroke, heart failure, metabolic syndrome dementia etc. To prevent onset of any of these conditions, it is important to maintain a safe distance from high blood pressure. Here we tell you how you can do this.