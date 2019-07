1 / 7

Migraine is a type of headache that can vary from moderate to severe throbbing or shooting pain. The pain is recurring in nature and can often be felt in only one side of the head. The symptoms for this condition include nausea and weakness and sometimes even sensitivity to light and sound around you while it can also be accompanied with vomiting or blackouts. The experience of a migraine can leave you immobile or non-functional for a long period of time. Migraines are said to have a genetic cause but various factors like stress, anxiety, overexertion or medication overuse can trigger it. Elements in your surroundings like bright lights, loud noises or strong smells can also trigger a migraine. It generally develops in people during childhood, adolescence or early adulthood and consists of four stages - prodrome, aura, attack and post-drome. All of these stages are not necessarily experienced by everyone.