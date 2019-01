1 / 7

With the air quality depleting, it has become super crucial to stay abreast about ways you can shield yourself, especially your heart against dangerous diseases. Due to the exposure to the particulate air pollutants, your heart is at a risk of suffering from an acute heart attack. This is because of the sympathetic stress response reflected by changes in heart rate variability, production of cytokines and vulnerability to plaque rupture. So, here are a few useful tips that can come in handy to shield your heart from the increasing air pollution levels.