Diabetes brings with it many other health complications. People suffering from this condition are at a higher risk of developing heart diseases, strokes, kidney problems, eyes disorders, hypertension and many more. These are all serious ailments. Swollen feet is another problem faced by diabetics. This can cause complications like foot ulcers or gangrene. In a worst-case scenario, it can even lead to amputation. This condition is due to improper blood circulation, which leads to accumulation of fluids in certain parts of body, like legs, feet or ankles. It could also be the result of some injury. Diabetics should take extra care of their feet and consult a doctor if they notice anything unusual. Here, we give some tips to take care of your swollen feet.