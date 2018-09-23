1 / 5

If you are diagnosed with pre-diabetic symptoms or worse, already have type 2 diabetes, then there aren’t many things that you can do reverse it. But apart from maintaining a healthy lifestyle, yoga is something that has shown significant health improvement in diabetics. And we aren’t saying it, science is. A study published in the Journal of Clinical and Diagnostic Research showed that yoga is an effective way to reduce blood glucose levels in T2D patients. Some of the yoga asanas include breathing exercises and postures that specially target the pancreas. They improve the blood flow to the pancreas and rejuvenate the cells to produce insulin for the body. Incredible, isn’t it? So here is your guide to the 4 moves. But before you begin, here’s your guide. You should practice these moves before meals but remember to have glucid liquids. As far as the timings are concerned, you can do them in the morning and evening for up to 40 to 60 minutes. Also, when you are starting, try to hold on to each posture for about five seconds, or as long as is comfortable.