Holidays are fun and most of us tend to overeat during this time. After going overboard with your meal, you may tend to fell guilty about it by looking at your bloated belly. Also, during holidays, you might make plans to catch up with your friends which is often the main reasons behind excessive alcohol consumption and heavy eating. This is why after a holiday most of the people have a bloated belly. This weight gain can make you feel exhausted and affect your ability to perform daily activities. However, there are a few easy steps that you can take to get rid of this holiday-induced bloating. You can opt for healthy food choices like salads and fruits instead of heavy foods like meat, potatoes and packaged foods. Here, we tell you how you can prevent weight gain, even when you are out on a holiday and having a pleasant time with your friends and family.