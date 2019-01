1 / 6

If your heart runs at a fast pace, beats too slow or has an irregular rhythm in its functioning, then you’re suffering from arrhythmia which can cause fluttering in the chest or makes you feel like you skipped a heartbeat. The symptoms and cure can vary according to the type of arrhythmia you’re suffering from, i.e. slow, fast, irregular or early heartbeat. Here we tell you simple ways to tackle your cardiovascular problems.