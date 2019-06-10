1 / 6

Mental health is basically cognitive, behavioral, and emotional wellbeing of a person. Mental health is capable of affecting your daily life, physical health, and relationships. WHO defines it as “A state of well-being in which the individual realizes his or her own abilities, can cope with the normal stresses of life, can work productively and fruitfully, and is able to make a contribution to his or her community. There are various factors including family history, use of alcohol, stressful situation, and workplace challenges, that can increase your risk of developing a mental health issue. It can be characterized by symptoms like sad feeling, demotivation, significant low energy, excessive fears etc. In particular, workplace affects a person’s mental health in a significant way. Work related risk factors for health include the organizational and managerial environment, the skills, competencies of employees, and the support available for employees to carry out their work. To avoid a mental health problem associated with workplace, there are few things the organization should take care of. Here we tell you about them.