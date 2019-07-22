1 / 6

“Children with autism are more likely to be bullied by both their siblings and their schoolmates”, says a study published in the journal named Autism and Developmental Disorders. Well, you might have thought of autistic children being bullied in their schools, but it can continue at their homes is shocking. Autism is a neurological disorder that is characterized by symptoms like unusual speech, avoiding eye contact, repetitive movements, difficulty in making conversations, difficulty in understanding feelings etc. Though the exact cause behind autism is unknown yet, scientists believe certain factors including genetic mutation, low birth weight, metabolic imbalances, exposure to heavy metals, a history of viral infection etc. As far as diagnosis of this condition is concerned, doctors basically perform developmental screenings or/and recommend cert6ain tests like DNA testing, behavioral evaluation, occupational therapy screening, developmental questionnaires etc. Sadly, there is no known cure for autism yet. However, certain methods can help autistic kids to live a better life. Some of these ways include behavioral therapy, play therapy, occupational therapy, physical therapy, speech therapy etc. Apart from these, there are also alternate treatment options available. Read on to know about them.