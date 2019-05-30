1 / 6

As the scorching heat beats down during the summer days, it brings a number of health problems with itself. When the temperature goes up, upset stomach, dehydration, heatstroke and low energy levels. The common problem faced by many in India during the sweltering heat is digestive issues such as irritable bowel syndrome, constipation and gastroenteritis, a condition where your stomach gets inflamed. Abdominal cramps, diarrhoea, vomiting and bloating are the few prominent symptoms that comes along with this condition during summer. The scorching heat affects your immune system and your body’s capacity to digest food. However, there are some preventive measures that can help you keep digestion-related problems at bay this summer. These measures include a slight modification in your dietary regimen such as including foods rich in probiotics and working out regularly while avoiding dairy products and spicy foods. Here, we tell you about a few tips that you can follow in your daily routine to prevent the onset of digestive complications.