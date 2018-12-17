1 / 5

Studies have shown that the number of heart attacks and related deaths are higher in winter months. The mortality rate due to heart attacks may be as much as 50% higher in the cold. Do not ignore irregular discomfort in chest, severe sweating, pain in the neck, arms, jaws and shoulders or shortness of breath during winter, which are major symptoms of heart failures. As the temperatures drop, it becomes difficult to retain heat inside your body. The fall in our body’s internal temperature is too dangerous for people living with cardiovascular problems who may suffer from angina or chest pain when exposed to cold weather. In fact, winter is the most vulnerable time for patients having a background history of heart diseases. Dr Anil Dhall, Director of Cardiovascular Sciences, Venkateshwar Hospital, Dwarka, suggests some tips.