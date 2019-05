1 / 6

Measles is an infectious disease that is caused by the rubeola virus and it spreads rapidly inside your body causing red marks to appear on your face, hands, legs and on your back. According to the estimates of the World Health Organization each year 2.6 million people who do not take vaccine against this virus lose their lives. This virus spreads via air and if you come in contact with an affected person, you may also develop this disease. This disease is more common in kids. According to some estimates, if you are not vaccinated for this virus and anyone in your home is carrying this virus, you are 90 per cent at risk of getting this infectious disease. The thing that makes this virus more dangerous is that you can spread it around four days before the symptoms appear. Here, we tell you about the signs and symptoms that can indicate that you are infected with measles.