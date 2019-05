1 / 6

Cellulitis is a bacterial skin infection that can cause redness and swelling on your skin. The affected area could be hot and tender to the touch. Though this infection can occur on any part of your body, but most of the cases are seen affecting the lower leg of a patient diagnosed with this infection. If left untreated, this infection can become fatal. It is imperative that you should consult your doctor as soon as you witness any symptoms. If you are suffering from this infection, you may witness that the redness and swelling is spreading at a quick pace. Here, we tell you about the signs and symptoms of this bacterial infection.