1 / 6

Numerous gut bacteria live inside your body that plays a pivotal role in ensuring your overall well-being. A couple of years after birth, gut bacteria starts to develop inside your body. Some of these bacteria are healthy for your body while others can cause damage. The common function of these bacteria is helping you digest food, battle diabetes and obesity. This is because your gut bacteria affect your body’s metabolism and excess gut bacteria inside your body can lead to the build-up of fat around your liver. When your liver gets surrounded with fat it paves the way for cardiovascular ailments, type 2 diabetes and obesity. To ensure a healthy gut, eating probiotic foods can be a good option. According to a study published in the journal General Psychiatry, people living with anxiety symptoms can get relief by opting for probiotic foods. Here, we tell you some of the science-backed tips that can help you manage your gut health.