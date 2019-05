1 / 6

Charcoal toothpastes are becoming a trend in the recent times. There have been many new dental products that promises amazing benefit for your oral health but fail to deliver to their promise. Charcoal toothpaste promises to whiten your teeth, get rid of stains and pull toxins out of your body. Just like activated charcoal is known for its medicinal characteristics, charcoal-based toothpastes are also known to absorb particles that can damage your teeth. In a study published in the British Dental Journal, the scientists mentioned that there is no scientific evidence that suggests using charcoal can benefit your teeth, however, experts in the field warns that regular use of this product can damage your oral health. While we await a research that can support the use of charcoal for brightening our teeth, here, we share with you five reasons why you shouldn’t be using this product to enhance your oral health.