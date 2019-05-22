1 / 6

Initially known as Ebola haemorrhagic fever, Ebola virus disease (EVD) is a life-threatening condition in humans and nonhuman primates. It is caused by a virus of the Filoviridae family and Ebolavirus genus. According to WHO, in the year 2018, the average EVD case fatality rate was around 50 per cent globally. The first EVD outbreaks was experienced in the remote villages of Central Africa, near tropical rainforests. This disease is characterised by fever, headache, weakness, diarrhoea, stomach pain, vomiting, rash, cough, lack of appetite etc. As far as its diagnosis is concerned, doctors firstly rule out other diseases like cholera and malaria. Then, they conduct blood and tissue test. In case you are suffering from this fatal condition, your white blood cell and platelet counts will be low and liver enzymes will be elevated. Also, you will be isolated completely from the public to prevent the spread. Currently, there is no vaccination for Ebola virus disease and for its treatment, doctors basically try to balance the patient's fluids and electrolytes. Also, they maintain his oxygen status and blood pressure, and try to treat any complicating infections. Instead of looking for treatment options for this disease, it is better to prevent Ebola virus disease in the first place. Read on to know how you can ensure the prevention.