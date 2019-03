1 / 6

Do you keep your cellar well-stocked for Holi well in advance? Like colours and food, alcohol makes for an important part of celebration for many on the day of Holi. Going a little overboard on your favourite drink on a special occasion is not uncommon. But if you do so, you cannot escape the obvious consequence: A very bad hangover. It comes with all the known evils--headache, nausea and stomach ache. These hangover symptoms last for 8-24 hours. But do not let hangover take a toll on your mood and health post Holi. Though there is no immediate cure for these symptoms, there are quite a few easy-to-use home hacks to relieve hangover.