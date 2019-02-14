1 / 6

Have you have been trying lately to fight your urge to consume alcohol but have been failing considerably? Does it become super difficult for you to resist alcohol when offered at a party or a social gathering? If the answer is yes, then you certainly know the adverse effects alcohol has on your health. Not only your own health, your alcohol consumption indirectly affects the lives of the people around you for car accidents, physical violence, anger bursts, anxiety episodes, etc. are a few common consequences that follow suit after a heavy drinking episode. It can result in liver issues, hypertension, and is one of the known reasons of deaths worldwide. Here we tell you a few natural ways to fight your alcohol addiction.