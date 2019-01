1 / 6

Dengue also known as the breakbone fever, is a mosquito born viral disease. It’s transmitted by the bite of a female Aedes mosquito. The symptoms surface only 3-14 days after the mosquito bite, such as sudden high fever, severe headache, pan behind the eyes, sever joint and muscle pain, fatigue and exhaustion, nausea and vomiting, skin rash and low blood pressure. Dengue is a highly contagious disease and therefore needs to be attended pronto. Here are some natural remedies that can be used against this mosquito borne condition.