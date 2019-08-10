1 / 6

Pain, in any part of your body can be debilitating. It can interfere with your sleep, ability to work, and enjoy whatever you are doing. Not only this, it can also potentially aggravate other health conditions if you are suffering from, if any. To relieve pain, most of the people rely on the over-the counter medicine. But do you know that these medications can have altered effect as well? Yes, you read it right. According to a study published in the journal Arthritis & Rheumatology, medicines that are used to control pain and inflammation, can lead to cardiovascular diseases. We are not saying this to scare you. The main intension behind this information is to make you aware, so that you consult a doctor before opting for any medicine. If you do not want to do any such thing, natural ways are always open. Yes, there are some of the easily available things around us, that has the ability to heal the physical pain. Read on to know about them.