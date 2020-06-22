1 / 6

Pollen, mold and insect stings are common allergens during the summer months. But some fresh fruits and vegetables, such as celery, apples and melons, can also cause allergy symptoms known as pollen food allergy syndrome. It is caused by cross-reacting allergens found in both pollen and raw fruits, vegetables and some tree nuts. Sneezing, itchy and runny nose, itching, rashes are some common summer allergy symptoms. But symptoms could be mistaken for colds, food intolerances or other ailments. Consider visiting an allergist if the below signs accompany your sniffle and sneeze.• Dark circles under the eyes • A tired and droopy appearance. Nasal allergies may cause allergic (adenoidal) face. • Nasal crease that may appear as you rub the nose upward to relieve nasal congestion and itching.• Mouth breathing: In cases of allergic rhinitis, severe nasal congestion can lead to chronic mouth breathing.If these symptoms continue for more than two weeks, see an allergist. Never take over-the-counter antihistamines and nasal sprays before consulting an allergist. Meanwhile, there are also some myths about summer allergies that may stop you from enjoying many interesting things during summers. Here are a few of them with the facts.