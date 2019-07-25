1 / 6

Mosquitoes are one of the deadliest animals in the world, says WHO. This international body also states that ability of mosquitoes to carry and spread diseases to humans claims significant number of lives every year. The death toll just due to malaria was 438000 in the year 2015. This is data is concerning for sure and therefore we need to talk about mosquito-borne diseases and find out better ways to deal with them in an effective manner. The diseases spread by mosquitos can be cause by a parasite or virus. Your probability to get these infections becomes high if you are living in an area rich in mosquito. Therefore, you are suggested to stay in well-screened area. Also, make a habit of sleeping under net. Use of mosquito repellent is one of the good ideas to keep mosquito-borne diseases at bay. There are various diseases that are spread through these mosquitos. Let’s know about them one by one so that if you happen to get any one of them, you would know what’s affecting you and what steps to take.