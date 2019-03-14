1 / 6

On the occasion of World Kidney Day, it is important to understand how various diseases can affect your kidney. Usually people with high blood pressure and high blood sugar levels are more likely to develop kidney diseases. Uncontrolled blood sugar levels damage the small filtering units of your kidney which eventually leads to the failure of this organ. On the other hand, your kidneys and your circulatory system work in tandem for your overall well-being. High blood pressure level damages your blood vessels which affects the blood supply to the nephrons responsible for blood filtration. This may cause renal failure. However, a few changes in your lifestyle such as avoiding alcohol and smoking, limiting the amount of salt in your diet, etc., can up your kidney health quotient.