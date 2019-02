1 / 6

Do you hear a funny annoying sound every time you breathe? Do not worry you are not suffering from any serious illness. This high pitch whistling sound is known as wheezing and is created when you exhale with narrow and obstructed airways. Asthma, coronary obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), respiratory tract infection and bronchitis are a few most common causes of wheezing. If your wheezing is accompanied with difficulty in breathing, hives, or a swollen face or throat then seek medical help for it can possibly be pointing towards a possible underlying condition. Here are a few home remedies that can come I handy to get rid of the wheezing problem.