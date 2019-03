1 / 6

Khus khus or poppy seeds are great to catch up on the important minerals such as calcium, potassium, magnesium, and iron. These small black seeds are powerhouse of dietary fibre and essential fatty acids and play a crucial role in contributing your overall health. It’s a great addition to your favorite salads, cereal to enhance the taste in a healthy way. Read on to explore the various health benefits poppy seeds can offer.