2 / 6

Limit you screen time:Smartphones and laptops limit and reduce our attention and are the biggest sources of distractions. Owing to their easy accessibility they provide the instant and quick source of gratification and thus by releasing dopamine helps us to feel satisfied. As a result, we have gotten habitual to the process of receiving instant gratification and this interferes with our daily tasks which releases dopamine or makes us feel satisfied only after properly completing the task in the end (which tends to take time). Therefore, refrain from checking your gadgets to retrain your brain to focus better at tasks in hand and wait for the gratification after completing an hour of activity.