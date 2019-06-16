1 / 6

Are you experiencing shortness of breath/ Do you feel pain and tightness in the chest? If yes, you are suffering from asthma. It is a chronic condition that leads to narrow and swelled airways and extra mucus production in the nose. Asthma can potentially make breathing difficult. Its symptoms can vary from person to person based on how serious the condition is. It is characterized by symptoms like coughing, wheezing, trouble sleeping due to breathing problem etc. Though, its exact cause is yet not clear, scientists believe that a combination of environmental and genetic factors play a significant role in its onset. There are various factors including pollen, dust mites, cold air, smoke, physical activity, stress, gastroesophageal reflux disease etc. that can potentially trigger your asthma attack. Some of the risk factors that can increase your chances of developing this condition are having another allergic condition, exposure to secondhand smoke, being obese, working in chemical or manufacturing industry etc. As far as its diagnosis is concerned, doctors can perform physical examination, forced vital capacity (FVC), or forced expiratory volume (FEV-1) tests. Luckily, there are both medical and non-medical ways available that can help you get relief from symptoms of asthma. Here we tell you about some of the essential oils that can help prevent asthma attacks.