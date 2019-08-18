1 / 6

A survey published in Lancet Planetary Health says that “Air quality in India is so poor that 1.2 million deaths in the country last year can be attributed to air pollution. Adding to it another research, which was recently published in the journal JAMA, states that exposure to air pollution can have similar impact on your health as smoking a pack of cigarette can have. It can cause severe damage to your lungs and is also associated with cardiovascular diseases. The main culprit behind this is the ground-level ozone. It is an extremely powerful oxidizing agent that is known to cause various health related issues. WHO states that air pollution is responsible for increased number of patients in the hospitals and increased risk of premature death. In fact, this international body says that air pollution is associated with an estimated 4.2 million premature deaths world-wide. In that case, it becomes extremely important to look for ways to effectively curb air pollution. Here we tell you about them.