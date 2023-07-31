Sign In
5 Diseases That Can Cause Blindness

Here are 5 diseases that can cause blindness.

Written by The Health Site Web Desk | Updated : July 31, 2023 8:01 PM IST

What Is Blindness?

Blindness is a visual defect where a person experience total or partial loss of vision. He or she cannot perceive light, shapes, or colours. It can be caused by various factors, including eye diseases, injuries or congenital conditions. Complete blindness is the absence of any visual perception, while partial blindness indicates limited vision. Blind individuals rely on other senses and tools like canes or guide dogs to navigate the world. A blind person is unable to lead a productive life and is dependant on others for most things.

Glaucoma

A group of eye conditions that can damage your optic nerve, leading to gradual vision loss. Increased intraocular pressure is a common risk factor, affecting peripheral vision first and potentially progressing to complete blindness if left untreated.

Cataracts

You see clouding on the eye's lens, which can cause blurred vision and decrease light passage. Untreated cataracts can result in severe visual impairment or blindness, impacting daily activities and productive life.

Diabetic Retinopathy

High blood sugar damages retinal blood vessels, which can lead to vision loss or blindness if it is not controlled. Appropriate management and early detection can prevent severe outcomes.

Age-Related Macular Degeneration (AMD)

AMD is eye disease that affect the central part of the retina. It causes a gradual loss of central vision, impacting tasks like reading and recognising faces.