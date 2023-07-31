5 Diseases That Can Cause Blindness

What Is Blindness?
Blindness is a visual defect where a person experience total or partial loss of vision. He or she cannot perceive light, shapes, or colours. It can be caused by various factors, including eye diseases, injuries or congenital conditions. Complete blindness is the absence of any visual perception, while partial blindness indicates limited vision. Blind individuals rely on other senses and tools like canes or guide dogs to navigate the world. A blind person is unable to lead a productive life and is dependant on others for most things.