High in sugar and caffeine drinks are becoming popular every day. These drinks give you an energy boost that allows you to perform a particular task more efficiently. While these drinks are associated with extreme sports, people who don’t perform extreme physical activity are also gulping down these drinks. Studies have shown the health risks associated with these drinks. In a study published in the Journal of the American Heart Association, the researchers revealed that a single energy drink can affect your heart beat leading to a condition known as arrhythmia. During the study, the researchers gave participants 0.9 litres of commercial energy drinks. After this, they assessed the electrical activity of participants’ hearts, taking a reading after every 30 minutes for four hours. The results showed that there was a surge in the heartbeat of all the participants. The study authors elucidated that consuming energy drinks can impair your hearts’ functioning for several hours. Here, we tell you about the various health dangers associated with energy drinks.