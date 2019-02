1 / 6

You must hear your fitness trainer always telling you to keep your spine tall and straight. Spine alignment is very important as it reveals volumes about your posture and body movements. A correct spine alignment allows your body to move freely, swiftly with better muscular engagement. If you have a bad posture you will end up putting unnecessary stress on your lower back, neck, shoulders and lower body which will eventually result in injuries. Important is to maintain a “neutral spine” that is when your spine follows the natural S-curve to stay in a proper alignment. Here are a few everyday habits that you should avoid as it places unnecessary weight on your spine.