On an average every individual should be able to defecate at least three time per week. Bowel movements less than that can point towards constipation. When your colon absorbs a lot of water or the muscles contract slowly that the stool moves very slowly through your digestive tract it results in constipation. As the stool loses too much water, it tends to harden. And when your faeces sits in your colon for three or more days, the mass hardens further making it difficult for the stool to pass through. Poor diet and an inactive lifestyle are among the most common reasons of constipation. Fast food takes a toll on your digestive health. Here are a few possible common reasons that is leaving you constipated all the time.