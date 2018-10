1 / 5

Winter is about to set in and you probably have already experienced the chill in the air at wee hours of the day or may be, late night. This is time when doctors see a spur in patients with breathing trouble visiting them for treatment. Why not? Season change is the time when your lungs contract several germs and get infected and you experience breathing issues. However, there are some tips to enable you to overcome breathing troubles. Here we are with some of them. These may help you to tackle breathing troubles during Diwali when the pollution due to bursting firecrackers would be high.