1 / 5

Colon cancer is also known as the cancer of the large intestine (colon). According to the estimates of Indian Council of Medical Research, the prevalence of colon cancer cases among men is 4.4 per 1,00,000 persons. Although this cancer type is more likely to affect elderly people, over the years, several cases of colon cancer are also being reported in young adults. The symptoms of colon cancer include diarrhoea, rectal bleeding, abdominal cramps and sudden weight loss. If you suffer from these symptoms, immediately consult your doctor. You can reduce the risk of developing colon cancer, if you change your lifestyle and eating habits. Here, we list out a few tips you can try to keep the occurrence of colon cancer at bay.