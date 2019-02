1 / 5

Have you experienced sudden brief skin itching episodes? Does it swell up and then get back to normal? This skin condition is known as hives. Just like there are other skin conditions which you may notice out of the blue and can be a something to worry about. It can make you ask questions like what caused this to occur? Or For how long will this condition last? Or Should I google it? While it is normal to think all of this =, it is important to know what you are dealing with to be able to plan the next move successfully. Here we explain to you a few of such skin mysteries.